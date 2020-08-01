SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will offer a virtual workshop, “All Shall Be Well: The Spirituality of Julian of Norwich Amid a Pandemic,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
John Eby will present on the English mystic Julian of Norwich, who wrote the earliest surviving book in English by a woman during a time of multiple calamities for nearly all of Europe.
Eby has his Ph.D. in medieval history and teaches at Loras College in Dubuque. He co-authored, “The Collapse of Apartheid and the Dawn of Democracy in South Africa, 1993” and co-leads the Interfaith Leaders program at Loras.
To register, contact guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit www.