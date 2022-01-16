I’m a little tardy jumping aboard the New Year’s resolution bandwagon this year.
Perhaps reflecting on the previous two years and the trauma they inflicted upon us, I remain a little wide-eyed and believe that just getting through those might have been resolution enough.
Simultaneously, there is something about the spirit of renewal this time of year and the metaphor of turning to the blank page of a future that has yet to be written that I love.
Many likely already have set intentions for the year ahead. But if you haven’t — or if you’re looking for a few more you can continue to integrate beyond 2022 — read on.
Keep creating space. Maybe it was COVID-19. Maybe it was embracing my 40s. But for better or worse, both fundamentally changed who I was and where I placed my priorities. Where I once equated my value to a jam-packed schedule, rarely giving myself enough pause to take a breath, I finally was forced to slow down.
And once I did, I kind of liked it and felt a sense of freedom in the word, “no.” Not always being tied to a schedule, being able to cook, go for walks, visit with friends and family, read a book and occasionally binge “Cobra Kai” (seriously, it’s so good) made way for discovering how to focus on quality of time, rather quantity you can shove into time.
Keep getting rid of excess. This goes hand-in-hand with the previous resolution. I spent New Year’s Day clearing out closets and drawers, filling boxes and bags for donation centers, and coming face to face with the age old question, “Where did all of this stuff come from?”
It’s amazing how much more efficient your home can be to manage when you pare down what you own. I recommend starting small and giving yourself a couple rounds of purging.
Determining what I really needed and used versus hanging onto what I didn’t and what simply was taking up space was an excellent lesson in prioritizing.
Keep health top of mind. Health goals often hit the resolution list. But amid a global pandemic that has left us confronting our health daily, there is no better time to be more mindful about how we feed our bodies, how we keep our bodies active and how we protect our bodies.
The same goes for our brain health and emotional balance. It goes against our basic wellness to live in a state of deprivation. So amid cutting things out and adding “no” to your vocabulary, don’t feel guilty for caving with a “yes” from time to time.
Life is short. Buy the shoes. Eat the cake.
After all, you’ll need a few resolutions for next year.