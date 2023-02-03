In 1910, 71-year-old Edward Payson Weston walked 3,100 miles from California to New York City in 77 days and was greeted by a half a million fans when he reached his goal. Well, if your goal is to avoid developing Type 2 diabetes, you can do it with a consistent dedication to walking — and it doesn’t have to be anywhere near that distance!

A study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism looked at data from more than 5,600 people with a median age of 51 and found that folks who get in 10,700 steps a day (a bit more than five miles) slashed their risk of Type 2 diabetes by 44% when compared to folks getting only 6,000 steps daily. And think how much more it reduces the risk for most U.S. adults, who only get 3,000 to 4,000 steps daily, according to the Mayo Clinic.

