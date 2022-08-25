Lu Yu, the ancient Chinese “Sage of Tea,” famously declared, “Tea tempers the spirit and harmonizes the mind ... awakens thought and prevents drowsiness.” If that sounds like a pretty tall order for a small cup of warm liquid, listen up.

Researchers at Ohio State University have found that green tea extract (it contains flavonoids — especially catechins) can reduce your blood sugar levels and heal or prevent leaky gut by lowering inflammation. That benefits everyone, but especially people with metabolic syndrome, a combination of high blood pressure, elevated glucose, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal levels of LDL cholesterol, apolipoprotein B and triglycerides.

