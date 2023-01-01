Everybody enjoys talking about being better because talking about it is easier than doing it.

To truly become better, we must be willing to sacrifice. The person you want to become will only come into existence once you sacrifice the person you no longer wish to be.

Moore is a freelance columnist, actor and CEO of CubeStream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.