If your birthday is today: Take responsibility for your life and happiness. Stop talking and start doing. Own your destiny by taking command; you'll have no regrets. When in doubt, be willing to compromise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take a breather and relax. Once you distance yourself from situations, you will gain perspective and find solutions. Make love, not war.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take part in whatever is happening around you. If you don't speak up, you won't have a say or make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't rely on others to pick up where you left off. Take control, finish what you start and reap the rewards. Growth is apparent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Analyze how to make your money grow. A domestic change will take place if you invest in something that lowers your overhead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) An change will leave you wondering what to do next. Don't labor over something you cannot change. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Rethink your strategy if you know your current path will upset someone you love. A compassionate approach will help convince people to see things your way and lend their support.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put some muscle behind your efforts to complete certain projects. Discussions with someone you love will make your life less stressful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Tidy up unfinished business. Joining forces with someone who shares your view will help you figure out what you need to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Bypass anyone standing in your way. Stay focused on what's important to you. Don't lose sight of what really counts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't share too much information. Putting pressure on someone you love or work alongside will backfire. Kindness and consideration will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Address any situation you face with stamina, resourcefulness and a plan. Be open to new concepts and willing to learn something that encourages progress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Embrace change and make it work for you. Be relentless in learning, preparing and making things happen the way you want. Consider how you can broaden your horizons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.