Dubuque Oktoberfest, the annual celebration of German and Slavic heritages, has announced plans to host its annual event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage.
According to a press release, organizers will the waive the $5 entrance fee and instead have a suggested donation to Camp Albrecht Acres, the benefiting charity for the 12 years the festival has taken place.
The festival will include music, food, drinks, entertainment and games and is open to all ages. Local COVID-19 ordinances in effect on the date of the festival will be followed and enforced.
For more information, visit www.dbqoktoberfest.org or www.facebook.com/dubuqueoktoberfest.