Struggling to find tasty vegetarian options on nights out with friends Interested in exploring meals without meat?
There are a plethora of meaty meals available in Dubuque, but flavorful plant-based and meatless entrees are harder to come by.
Here are a variety of vegetarian dishes from area restaurants that you can count on.
Brazen Open Kitchen & Bar
Location: 955 Washington St., Suite 101, Dubuque.
Hours: 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and Friday-Saturday.
What to get: Brazen wants everyone to enjoy their fine dining experience, and that starts with having options for people with different dietary needs. On each seasonal menu, it includes vegetarian and vegan appetizers, entrees and desserts. Most recently, it offered Vegan Miso Polenta with mushrooms, tofu and broccoli. This dish was bursting with flavors of chili oil and sesame. Try it with their most popular cocktail, the Blackberry Bourbon Smash.
Pete’s Thai Kitchen
Location: 609 E. 22nd St., Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
What to get: Nearly every dish can be customized to fit a vegetarian diet by selecting tofu as your protein source. Try the Spicy Wok Noodles with tofu, egg, onion, carrot, peppers and Thai basil. The fresh, chili-garlic flavored dish is a crowd favorite. Pair with the Singha Thai Beer. If you’re still hungry, indulge with an order of the Fried Banana and Ice Cream.
Caroline’s Restaurant
Location: 200 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: 7-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 .m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sunday.
What to get: Along with salads, the restaurant offers Summer Squash Spaghetti. This zucchini and yellow squash “noodle” dish is loaded with fresh seasonal vegetables and topped with parmesan cheese. It really is a taste of summer. Try it with a glass of Caroline’s Champagne.
Knockout Melts
Location: 3412 Pennsylvania Ave., Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
What to get: Knockout Melts specializes in unique grilled cheese concoctions. Don’t fret if you’re vegetarian. One of their most popular sandwiches is meat-free. The Other Woman is filled with layers of gooey mozzarella and fresh tomato. This sandwich, reminiscent of caprese salad, proves that sometimes, simple is best.
Charlotte’s Coffee House
Location: 1104 White St., Dubuque.
Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
What to get: This cafe provides a variety of vegetarian options. If you want something sweet, the Traditional Acai Bowl is a fan favorite. Imagine a thick, tart smoothie loaded with berries, bananas, fresh granola and honey or agave. Yes, please. For a savory meatless option, order the Veggie Burrito. This hearty breakfast consists of a toasted tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, tomatoes, guacamole, hash browns, roasted peppers and onions and scrambled eggs.
Convivium Urban Farmstead
Location: 2811 Jackson St., Dubuque.
Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
What to get: Complete with a greenhouse and garden in back, Convivium consistently serves up fresh dishes. The Sweet Potato Quinoa Bowl is a meatless go-to. This wholesome dish has a quinoa and sweet potato base with caramelized onions, sautéed greens, an over-easy egg, crispy chickpeas and za’atar on top. A delicious mouthful. The menu has a symbol key to easily identify vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
Lina’s Thai Bistro
Location: 2055 Holliday Drive, Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
What to get: Lina’s Thai Bistro’s extensive menu offers something for everyone, whether you’re craving a stir fry, noodle dish, sushi roll or curry. Customize dishes with tofu to keep them meat-free. Order the Panang Curry or Pad Thai for traditional Thai cuisine that won’t disappoint. Pair your dish with an Asian Pear cocktail.
Inspire Cafe
Location: 955 Washington St., Suite 105, Dubuque.
Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
What to get: Inspire offers a multitude of vegan and vegetarian dishes, all of which are fresh and flavorful. Choose from a selection of vegan Buddha bowls for a hearty lunch. Try their Veggie Curry Buddha Bowl with potatoes, cauliflower, peas, onion and house made curry sauce over a bed of rice and quinoa. Dip your side of Naan bread in the curry. It’s incredible. Round out your meal with a vegan Frosted N’ Filled cupcake.
Mario’s Italian Restaurant
Location: 1298 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
What to get: Mario’s menu is filled with rich Italian meals for vegetarians and meat eaters alike. Start with a Sicilian Salad for your table, which comes with soft, fluffy pizza bread. For your entrée, you easily can enjoy a meal while meatless. The Vegetable Lasagna is filled with seasonal veggies and oozes with cheese and sauce. Order the Eggplant Parmesan if you’re in the mood for a classic comfort dish.
L.May Eatery
Location: 1072 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 4:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4-8 p.m. Sunday.
What to get: L.May Eatery makes ordering based on your dietary needs easy. Skim the coded menu for options that work for you. The Quinoa Bowl with fresh vegetables, black beans, toasted almonds, goat cheese crumbles, parmesan crisp and a balsamic oregano dressing is a popular pick, as is the Garden Pizza. If you’re on a plant-based diet, consider the vegan Veggie Pasta -- L.May’s house made fettuccine is complemented by the flavors of ginger coconut milk, poblanos, spinach, bell peppers and shitake mushrooms.
Lot One
Location: 100 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
What to get: Its specialty might be burgers and meat-centric sandwiches, but Lot One has vegetarian options that shine as well. Try their Portabella Mushroom Sandwich. The gooey cheese and tangy marinated mushroom make every bite a win. They also offer a veggie wrap, a veggie pizza and a soy burger. Pair your meal with one of Lot One’s 24 rotating Iowa craft beers.
Three Mile House
Location: 370 WI-35, Hazel Green, Wis.
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
What to get: As a supper club, Three Mile House specializes in juicy steaks, Friday night fish fries and superb service. They’re not stuck in the past, though. They provide delicious meatless options for all to enjoy. The Roasted Mediterranean Vegetable Ravioli is a must-have if you want the supper club experience without the meat. The filled pasta squares are mixed with sautéed peppers and onions and bathed in house made marinara sauce. Save room for dessert. The Triple Chocolate Brownie Ala Mode is rich, moist and oh-so-chocolatey.
Stone Cliff Winery
Location: 600 Star Brewery Drive, Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
What to get: Don’t hesitate to grab a menu if you get hungry while wine tasting at Stone Cliff. The winery offers a variety of small bites and entrees for all to enjoy. For lunch, try the Californian Flatbread topped with caramelized onions, goat cheese, candied pecans, fresh basil and balsamic glaze. Pair it with a glass of Strawberry Rhubarb wine, and enjoy your meal with a view of the Mississippi River.
Devour Cafe
Location: 1798 Central Ave., Dubuque.
Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
What to get: This area café ensures that everyone finds a meal they’re excited about. A number of dishes on the menu accommodate certain dietary restrictions, and if you need an item adjusted, just ask. Meals are made fresh to order, so the staff is happy to prioritize your preferences. Try a slice of Devour’s signature quiche made with a sweet potato crust and fresh seasonal produce. This unique creation is gluten-free, vegetarian and delicious. Pair it with their in-house cold brew.
Hops & Rye
Location: 1108 Locust St., Dubuque.
Hours: 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
What to get: This speakeasy-themed restaurant presents creative and flavorful dishes. Stop by and share an order of spinach and artichoke dip with toasted bread bites at your table. Then, choose from a number of salads, pastas and veggie burgers. The Portabella Parmesan Spaghetti Squash is a vegetarian squash “pasta” with mushrooms, stewed tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and mozzarella. The dish is light and satisfying.
Cannova’s Pizzeria
Location: 247 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday; 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
What to get: Established in 1921, this Galena pizza hub has a multitude of delicious signature pizzas, all of which can be made vegetarian. The Cannova’s Classic is an already-meatless fan favorite. For this pizza, the specialty thin crust is host to a layer of house made pizza sauce with garlic, diced tomatoes, spinach, black olives, mozzarella and basil on top. Order it for carryout, and enjoy it in one of Galena’s many picnic areas.
Pepper Sprout Midwest Cuisine
Location: 378 Main St., Dubuque.
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
What to get: Pepper Sprout features fresh seasonal dishes that rotate based on the time of year, always leaving more to look forward to the next time you dine. Its menu features Black Bean Cakes, a vegetarian dish served over summer rice with a flavorful homemade tomato salsa. Additionally, many dishes can be altered to fit a meatless diet. Order the Farmer’s Market Pesto Chicken Spaghetti sans chicken for a summery dish filled with local vegetables.
Oolong Asian Cuisine
Location: 145 W. 11th St., Dubuque.
Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
What to get: Oolong offers authentic east-Asian dishes that are sure to excite your taste buds. Many can be customized to fit a vegetarian or vegan diet by choosing tofu as the protein. Order the Vegetable Gyoza from their dumpling menu as a shared starter before chowing down on one of the six main dishes. The Thai curries are vegan. The rich, creamy consistency comes from coconut milk. Try the red curry for an aromatic dish of fresh vegetables and smooth sauce over a bed of fluffy jasmine rice. Pair your meal with a glass of sake, a Japanese rice wine.