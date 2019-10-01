The award-winning documentary film, “Skid Row Marathon,” will receive a one-night national screening at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, including at AMC Dubuque 14, 2835 Northwest Arterial.
The film won best documentary honors at the 2018 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and returned during the event’s 2019 winter series.
The 100-minute documentary is about a Los Angeles judge who organizes a running club on Skid Row. The club includes the homeless, recovering alcoholics and paroled men and women who seek to rediscover their sense of self-worth and dignity. As a result, members of the club run marathons around the world and turn their lives around.
For more information about the film, visit tinyurl.com/y46kz7zs. To find a screening, visit tinyurl.com/y4oforhm.