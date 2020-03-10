GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will present Nora and Delia Ephron’s “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
Directed by Carole Sullivan, the collection of monologues and ensemble pieces is based on the book by Ilene Beckerman. The play contains adult subject matter.
The cost is $16 for general admission and $8 for students. Onsite child care will be provided. Financial assistance is available for those unable to afford to attend.
Tickets can be purchased at the center from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, by calling 779-214-0261 or at www.galenacenterforthearts.org.