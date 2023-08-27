Are you a dog person or a cat person? This is the age-old debate. Dogs tend to be extroverted and needy, while cats are generally independent-yet-murderous. Pick your poison.

My wife and I made the ill-informed decision to get a dog last year. After our third child was born, we thought it would be a great idea to add a puppy to the mix. Enter Socks the cockapoo. Socks is cute — bless his heart — but he’s not that smart.

Honeycutt is a syndicated columnist.