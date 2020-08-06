Art @ your library’s latest exhibition will highlight mixed media art from the Art Figures of the Quad Cities, according to a press release.
The seven woman show — set to open on Friday, Aug. 7, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., — will feature art figures of assorted clays and fiber created from a variety of mediums including assorted threads and trims, beads, buttons, laces, broken jewelry and other unusual finds.
The featured artists will include Joan Dubay-Tully, Deb Veber, Georgeann Younggren-Kreiter, Rosalie Baker, Sue Kirk, Colleen Curry and Jeanne Knape.
Twenty percent of all art sales will support the continuation of the Art @ your library.
This exhibit will be open through Sunday, Sept. 20.