I love to laugh. Even more so, I love to make others laugh.
Life is better when we laugh. The news of the world doesn’t offer many opportunities for humor. Impeachment, corruption, collusion, foreign interference in our elections — it’s a wall of negative information trampling over us daily.
As I have said before, never in my lifetime have I witnessed nor experienced the vitriol coming out of our nations’ capital. Politicians are fighting for airtime to deposit their prewritten and rehearsed sound bites rather than doing our business, the business of We the People.
So, I believe it is more important than ever that we smile and laugh more. Not because what is happening isn’t important — it is — but because it is essential for our mental health that we look up from the fray, take a breath and find reasons to laugh.
Laughter really is the very best medicine.
According to research from Loma Linda University, there are eight convincing health benefits of laughter. Emily Lockhart, writing for “Active Beat,” lists them:
- Laughter is a natural pain killer. Laughter produces endorphins, that serve as a “happy brain chemical” that soothes stress, reduces anxiety and eases chronic pain.
- Laughter strengthens your heart. Believe it or not, laughing is cardio in the same way that walking benefits your heart. So, you can walk or laugh. Better yet walk with a friend and laugh together.
- Laughing wards off disease. A Harvard study revealed that the more you laugh and approach life positively (like reading this column, I’ll strategically insert) the fewer chronic diseases you will develop.
- Laughter tones your abs. Spending hours doing sit ups? Get off the floor and laugh your way to an abdominal six-pack.
- Laughing boosts immunity. Laughing activates your body’s T-cells (immune system cells) that help you ward off germs, flues and illness.
- Laughing decreases blood pressure. The number of American’s on blood pressure medicines is at an all-time high. Don’t stop taking your prescription medicines but laugh more and you and your doctor might be positively surprised at the result.
- Laughter banishes stress. Rough day at home or at work? Laughter won’t solve all your problems, but it is proven that it reduces the anxiety produced by living or working in a stressful environment.
- Laughter helps those suffering from depression. A 2011 study from Oxford University shows how laughter improves our overall outlook on life.
Long before Loma Linda, Harvard and Oxford, my grandmother always said, “Laughter is the best medicine,” and it appears, even though she never attended medical school, she was right.