A new bishop has been elected to the Northeast Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
The Rev. Kevin T. Jones, of Mason City, Iowa, will serve a six-year term in the role, according to a press release. The election took place on June 12 during the online Northeastern Iowa Synod Assembly.
Jones has served as pastor to Youth, Families and Education for Trinity Lutheran in Mason City since 2014, the release stated. Prior to that, he served as pastor for Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, Iowa, from 2001 to 2014 and as pastor to Blair (Wis.) Lutheran Churches from 1993 to 2001.
Jones will take office on Wednesday, Sept. 1. His installation is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. The Rev. Andrea DeGroot-Nesdahl has served as interim bishop since September 2020. Prior to that, the Rev. Steven L. Ullestad served from 1992 to 2020.
