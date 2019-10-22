SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Our Lady Fall Family Fun Night, 5 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School, 2175 Rosedale Ave. All Dubuque-area preschool and pre-kindergarten aged children and their families are invited for free, hands-on literacy and science activities.
Dubuque Area Congregations United — Who Are Our Dubuque Neighbors? 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Mandarin-speaking community, Marshallese Health Project, Presentation Lantern Center and the Multicultural Family Center. Liquid laundry soap for the Dubuque Rescue Mission and items for the Dubuque Food Pantry accepted.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Night of Grief & Mystery, 7 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Stephen Jenkinson tells heartrending stories from his work in the death trade, while Gregory Hoskins lends his craft to the evening, playing songs from his 28-year career.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
All Community Reads: “Picking Cotton” Book Discussion, 2:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. In preparation for the authors’ panel, join for a discussion of “Picking Cotton.”
LEARNING
Today
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. For those in kindergarten and older.
Adulting 101: Healthy Relationships, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about identifying practical ways to foster healthy relationships (friendly, business or romantic). For those 16 and older.
“Protecting Democracy: Freedom of Speech and of the Press,” 7 p.m., 038 Pioneer Tower, University of Wisconsin-Platteville, University Plaza. Julia Hunter, of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, discusses the state of the freedom of speech and press and why it’s crucial that citizens know their rights and exercise them.
Remembering the Apron, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. Sheila Craig’s program takes a nostalgic look at the apron and its fabrics, trims, styles and uses. She will bring about 100 aprons with her.
Wednesday
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. For questions about your smartphone or tablet.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Apartments, 90 Main St., conference room. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Platteville (Wis.) Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St. Cunningham House Annex.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Wednesday
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart / A & W, 250 W. First St., second floor.
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Platteville (Wis.) Senior Center Blood Drive, 1:30 p.m., Platteville Senior Center, 155 W. Lewis St., community room. Details: 608-348-9934 or
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St.. 7:30-8:30 a.m. weigh-in, 8:40 a.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. Visit graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience ghost hunting.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.