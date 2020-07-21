On May 28, 1920, a vast park system began planting roots in Iowa with Backbone State Park in Dundee.
A century later, 72 parks and forests have been added to that natural landscape and can be seen and experienced from across the state.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Iowa’s state parks in 2020, 20 faculty and graduate student artists from three of Iowa State University’s colleges — design, agriculture and life sciences and liberal arts and sciences — were paired with 20 state parks to create artwork during residencies from April through August 2019.
The result has culminated in “20 Artists, 20 Parks,” a body of work that taps into art as a means to developing a deeper understanding and appreciation for these scenic spaces.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide traveling exhibition that was slated to make a stop from May 30 through Sept. 20 at the Dubuque Museum of Art has been canceled. However, because much of the collection already was available digitally, in addition to boasting several audio and video components, it was a natural fit for a virtual format.
“20 Artists, 20 Parks” is available to view as a virtual exhibition at dbqart.org/exhibition/20-artists-20-parks.
It’s a timely and somewhat fitting coincidence given that many have retreated to parks amid the pandemic for something to do that not only gets them outdoors but enables the practice of social distancing, said Stacy Peterson, curator and registrar at the Dubuque Museum of Art.
“That wasn’t part of the plan, but that’s how it has developed,” she said. “We were contacted by the Iowa Arts Council about being one of the hosting venues for this exhibit and were so excited about having it at the museum. It’s such a unique opportunity to celebrate Iowa’s parks through art and to showcase artists from across the state. But physically right now, it’s hard for people to come together. We’ve been very fortunate that the artwork fits well with our current times and that so much of the content was available digitally or was already multimedia.”
State parks selected for the project represent diverse ecological, geological and cultural experiences. And from paintings to quilts, sound and video installations, wood carving, textile, metal and painting, the artwork featured also offers a distinctive landscape.
“The artwork is as varied as the parks themselves, from the Maquoketa Caves to Stephens State Forestto Gull Point on Lake Okoboji,” said Veronica O’Hern, of the Iowa Arts Council, who helped curate the show, in a press release. “Together, the paintings, sculptures, textiles, photos, videos and other art forms capture the sights and sounds of these unique pockets of the Iowa landscape.”
Artists worked closely with Department of Natural Resources to get a sense of the parks’ ecosystems. Artwork was created on-site or in artists respective studios.
Six state parks from Northeast Iowa can be viewed as part of the exhibition.
“If you visit these state parks, you can come to the website and see them through the eyes of the artists and how they captured these spaces a year ago,” Peterson said. “But you also can make that connection between art and nature. It’s a great way to find out more about Iowa artists and parks across the state of Iowa as well.”