Recently, I saw graffiti scrawled with the words, “Do we love power or do we have power to love?” This has been a mantra for me these weeks as I witness the effects of the invasion by Russia on the people of Ukraine. This is not a stance on a political view. Rather it is a stance on how we treat one another not only globally but also in our personal lives. The contrast between loving power and using our power to love is startlingly opposite of each other.
The love of power is concerned for one’s personal advancement and ambition. In doing so, people are not caring for others and lack compassion. They are more concerned about themselves to the exclusion of the needs of others, as well as a lack of concern for the consequences of their actions.
Such people are manipulative and controlling, not listening to others or to their inner conscience. How many people have we met that tend to “lord” it over others?
Where is God in all this?
‘“For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.’” “They also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’ He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’” Matthew 25:42-45
Whereas, the power to love is respect for others and allows others to be themselves. It creates an atmosphere where gifts are recognized and upheld. A peacefulness exists for everyone. Such power creates a course of action that is beneficial for all and opens up options to resolve an issue. Moreover, compassion is the name of the game that overrides greed and selfishness.
I am awed and gratified when the news carries the goodness of people who are opening their borders to welcome the refugees from Ukraine. In Poland, for example, the people made meals of soup and sandwiches for the refugees and gave them lodging. In fact, pianos were set up in the streets for music to quell their tense lives after fleeing their homes. Many throughout the world are donating to the Ukranian people and sending prayers.
Where is God in all this?
‘“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was prison and you came to visit me.’ Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’ The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” Matthew 25:35-40
British Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone wrote more than a century ago, “We look forward to the time when the power of love will replace the love of power. Then will our world know the blessings of peace.”