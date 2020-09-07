There are four, short animated films on YouTube titled “Snack Attack.” Clearly, being overwhelmed by the urge to gobble down whatever is handy is a common impulse — and one that can inspire humorous tales of frustration and desire. But snack foods are no joke when it comes to your health or your wallet.
A recent survey estimates the average American spends $30,000 over a lifetime on snack foods — favorites are potato chips and chocolate, especially milk chocolate or chocolate with caramel (not healthy-in-moderation, 70% cacao, dark chocolate).
On average, Americans get 25% of their daily calories from nutrition-light, calorie-dense snack foods, and 16% of you get over 40% of your calories that way.
A new study from the University of Sussex explains one reason why indiscriminate snacking is so common.
It seems if you’re watching an engaging TV show or working at your computer while a bag of chips is within your reach, you’ll keep eating them long after you’re full. You can’t hear your body’s message telling you “ENOUGH.”
In the study, folks who were engaged in an engrossing activity took in 45% more snacking calories than those who were minimally distracted.
To protect yourself from a snack attack, don’t snack while doing attention-grabbing activities. Equally important, upgrade your snacks. Try Artichoke Cream; Sweet Potato & Butternut Squash Hummus with Whole Grain Rye & Spelt Crackers; and celery sticks with Minted Tahini Sauce. All those recipes are in Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook.”