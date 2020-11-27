Sofia Coppola’s latest effort, “On the Rocks,” is a charming and funny dramatic comedy worth sharing this holiday season.
Laura and Dean are a newlywed couple living in New York City. However, as their marriage fails to take off, Laura is suspicious of a potential affair happening behind closed doors. Laura and her father, Felix, keep tabs on Dean to get down to the bottom of things.
The film stars Rashida Jones, Bill Murray and Marlon Wayans. It’s written and directed by Coppola.
It capitalizes on the strong partnership of Murray and Coppola. I was excited to see the pair work together again after the cult-classic, “Lost In Translation.” The result is a highly entertaining and emotionally infecting “dram-edy.”
Jones does an impeccable job in showcasing her character’s frustration with her marriage. She’s vulnerable and open in her portrayal, and she absolutely crushes it. On top of this, her chemistry with Murray is the highlight.
Murray continues with the comedic chops that he’s known for. Even in his late career, he has the ability to fill a room with laughter — and even fill it with watery eyes when needed. Jones and Murray are an electric pairing that I hope to see again.
They wouldn’t be as great as they are without Coppola’s terrific script. The dialogue is not only punchy and snappy but also emotionally resonant in the dramatic scenes. I suspect that there was some improv on the part of Jones and Murray sprinkled in as well.
Wayans is a surprisingly strong addition to the cast. Known for his slapstick comedy roles, Wayans ditches that demeanor. Wayans does a great job in the nuanced details. The way that he drifts from conversations or gives a subtle glance at his phone are the small details that keep the audience on their toes regarding his and Laura’s relationship.
My only nitpick is that it seemingly ends a bit too pristine and polished. I was hoping for a more nuanced ending, but the result surely will be enough to please the masses.
“On The Rocks” is a sweet re-teaming of Murray and Coppola — with especially strong performances from Jones and Murray. The excellent acting and strong writing easily negate my nitpicks with the ending. For those looking for a mature movie to watch this holiday with the family, I can’t recommend “On The Rocks” enough.
I give it 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 36 minutes. It’s available to stream on Apple TV+.