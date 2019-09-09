Natascha Myers, a 2017 Clarke University graduate, will release her second EP, “Songs from a Hardwood Floor,” on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Hailing from Waterloo, Iowa, the singer and songwriter studied vocal performance at Clarke and released her debut EP, “Do Not Go Gentle,” before relocating to Nashville to pursue her musical aspirations.
“I just love to sing and make music,” she told the Telegraph Herald in 2016. “I’m one of those people who drives her friends crazy. I’m always scribbling things down on a napkin and jotting down things being said and finding inspiration and ideas that come out of nowhere.”
Since then, the 24-year-old who began singing and songwriting in eighth grade, has hit the performance circuit in Nashville, collaborating with other songwriters and producers. She has toured throughout Oklahoma and Texas, in addition to selling out a headlining show in North Carolina.
She also has turned a few heads in the industry, having her forthcoming release recommended in Top Country’s “New Releases You Need to Know” and the music video for “Songs from a Hardwood Floor” premiered on CMT. Additionally, she performed the debut single from the EP, “Wanted Man,” on “Today in Nashville.”
“Songs from a Hardwood Floor” will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. A limited number of physical copies also will be available at