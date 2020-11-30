If you’re like most people, your anxiety level has gone up lately — perhaps way up. And chances are, you’ve seen what social media is advocating as a solution: #stressbaking — with thousands of pictures and recipes for cakes, cookies, pies and other sugar-filled treats.
Although lab studies indicate that sugar does temporarily cool your body’s stress response by suppressing your ability to crank out adrenalin in the long run, sweet treats interfere with self-regulation of emotions, and increase chronic inflammation and boost your risk for many physical and mental health conditions (which can make you very nervous). Plus, a typical Western diet, with lots of added sugars, leads to a 25% to 35% greater risk of depression (anxiety’s kissin’ cousin) than a Mediterranean or Japanese diet does.
So if you want to eat your way to true calmness, we’ve got some foods and spices that’ll do the trick.
• Probiotic foods, such as sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt and kimchi, may quiet social anxiety, according to a study in the journal Psychiatric Research.
• Omega-3-rich foods like salmon and sardines also may help. A 12-week study that administered 2.5g a day of the omega-3s DHA and EPA to med students found it reduced their anxiety by 20%.
• Foods loaded with specific polyphenols are thought to help relieve anxiety by helping protect brain neurons. Beans, nuts (especially walnuts), vegetables and berries deliver substantial doses.
• And then there’s dark chocolate. A study in the International Journal of Health Sciences found it lowers perceived stress significantly. Ommm my, that’s tasty.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
©2020 Michael Roizen, M.D. and Mehmet Oz, M.D.
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.