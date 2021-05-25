After the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s February 2020 concerts, it seemed uncertain when the ensemble would be able to make music together again with the cancellation of the remainder of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But after several months of silence in the concert hall, symphony organizers carefully began to place one foot in front of the other in a return to the stage with a socially distant season, beginning in December.
That included smaller ensembles that highlighted the breadth of talent from within the orchestra, ample distance for seating and additional live performance opportunities for patrons.
“We have felt so blessed just to continue making beautiful music,” DSO Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator said. “And it has been great to be able to feature more members from within our orchestra, from our concertmaster Eleanor Bartsch to Holiday Brass and Heartland Marimba Quartet, our former concertmaster Caroline Curtis and even myself, playing oboe.”
The finale of what has been an unusual, yet dynamic 2020-2021 season is set for Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6, at Five Flags Theater. Two performances will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, with a third at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Much like the three prior Classics concerts of the season, the DSO will boast a smaller ensemble; however, it will be its largest this year at approximately 30 players.
“We’re still not up to what you might see on stage for a typical symphony concert,” Intriligator said. “But we gradually have been bumping up the number of musicians we planned to safely be able to include this season.”
The concerts will open with two lesser-known musical selections by composers of African descent: English violin virtuoso Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and American William Grant Still.
Intriligator described Coleridge-Taylor’s “Novelette,” Op. 52, No. 4, as a high-octane and spirited introduction to the concerts.
“The piece features strings, triangle and tambourine and is wild, fun and rambunctious,” he said.
Still’s “Serenade” will capture a different, heart-felt mood, featuring strings, harp, flute and clarinet.
“It’s a beautiful piece of music, with a slow and emotional theme,” Intriligator said. “It was an unusual piece for Still. He was known for incorporating blues, jazz and his spiritual roots into his work, but this piece almost takes on a Native American sound, emulating that American idiom.”
Johann Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto in E-flat will feature one of the star players among the orchestra’s roster, Wes Skidgel.
“Hummel and Haydn are two composers often thought of as twins in the composition world,” Intriligator said. “They both wrote trumpet concertos in E-flat only a few years apart from one another, taking advantage of the new key valve at the time on the instrument that enabled it to play chromatically. Hummel isn’t really as well-known as Haydn, but he was a fine composer. His work is very well done and very sophisticated. And, of course, it will be very exciting to feature Wes on this piece.”
A frequent performer with the Chicago and St. Louis symphony orchestras, Skidgel has acted as the DSO’s principal trumpet player for more than a decade.
“It’s a lively and gorgeous piece of music,” Intriligator said. “Wes is one of our rock stars in the orchestra, and we love to be able to feature those individuals.”
Closing the concert will be Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, nicknamed “Jupiter,” in reference to the Roman God.
“It’s one of the greatest symphonies, using over-the-top counterpoint, with sometimes five different themes combining,” Intriligator said. “It’s very intellectual. It also is a piece in which Mozart added trumpet within the orchestra, so we’ll have two great examples from the classical era featuring that instrument but that are still very different pieces of music.”
Despite the City of Dubuque’s ordinance to lift its mask mandate as of May 20, the DSO will require masks to be worn by players (when possible), DSO staff and audience members for each of the season finale concerts. Social distancing guidelines also will continue in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for large gatherings of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Limited social-distanced seating will remain in place, and the concerts will be performed without an intermission.
“We felt it was really important for the safety of our musicians and audience members to maintain masks and social distancing since that’s how we promoted our season from the very beginning,” Intriligator said. “We want to honor the commitment we’d made to our patrons and our community.”
While the DSO will push back the start of its 2021-2022 concert season similar to this season with Classics 1 taking place in February, the ensemble is hoping to return to a fuller orchestra representation, as well as feature many of the guest artists originally scheduled to appear this year.
Ahead of that, the DSO also will perform its free Summer Melodies concert as part of the Music in the Gardens series at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
The ensemble also is looking toward a possible concert in the late summer or early fall at an alternate location that would enable it to showcase a much larger orchestral sound — reminding audiences what the type of music the DSO can produce with a greater number of players, from Bach to Mahler.
“We felt good about last season and about moving forward,” Intriligator said. “The effort of our musicians, patrons and DSO staff working behind the scenes deserve a standing ovation for the work they did to get us through this season. I think performing for us recently has meant so much more than making music. It’s provided a very healing quality that has helped to bring us all together. Through everything, this season has produced a lot of innovation. And the DSO is still standing.”