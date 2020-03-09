At the end of 2019, a novel coronavirus was identified as the cause of a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, a city in the Hubei Province of China. It rapidly spread, resulting in an epidemic throughout China, with sporadic cases reported globally.
In February 2020, the World Health Organization designated the disease COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.
The news regarding Coronavirus continues to evolve, so I thought it would be a good idea to address some commonly asked questions:
How is the virus spread?
The coronavirus spreads from person to person in close proximity, similar to other respiratory illnesses such as the flu. Droplets of bodily fluids — such as saliva or mucus — from an infected person are dispersed in the air or on surfaces by coughing or sneezing.
These droplets can come into direct contact with other people or can infect those who pick them up by touching infected surfaces and then their face. Coughs and sneezes can travel several feet and stay suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.
How deadly is this virus compared with the flu?
The mortality rate of seasonal flu is about 0.2%. The new coronavirus is at 2%. But the actual rate could be much lower because there are many who are asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic (in China) who don't get counted in the denominator.
How does COVID-19 compare with severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome?
SARS, which began in 2002, was not nearly as transmissible as the new coronavirus. SARS had 8,000 cases in more than a year.
Right now, in two months, we have almost 10 times as many cases as SARS. But the SARS mortality was 9% to 10%, and the MERS was about 36%. Usually, the more transmissible the virus, the less the mortality. So the coronavirus is more transmissible and has a lower mortality rate compared to SARS and MERS.
Who is at greatest risk?
It's almost identical with influenza. The elderly, those with chronic lung disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes and obesity will be at a higher risk for infection and even death. Occasionally, there will be an outlier, someone who otherwise looks perfectly healthy. Most likely, their genetic makeup doesn't allow them to respond adequately to flu.
Can you catch the virus from goods made in China?
Inanimate objects and goods are highly unlikely to transmit the new coronavirus.
How worried should Iowans be?
As of today, the risk is relatively low. But public health officials in Dubuque as well as the state of Iowa have taken the virus seriously enough to prepare for a pandemic.
Is the seasonal flu a bigger concern?
We are in the middle of an influenza outbreak, which is having its second wave. We have more children dying of flu this year than in the past decade or more.
Now there is a second wave of H1N1 flu, which is particularly serious in children. So, in Iowa, the seasonal flu is a bigger concern.
How can you protect yourself against both flu and coronavirus?
Basic common sense is the answer. Wash your hands frequently. Stay away from crowded places where people are coughing and sneezing. These two basic principles will be your best protection.
Where did COVID-19 originated?
The original cases, reported on December 31 were epidemiologically linked to a specific Wuhan fish market.
However, after tracing the evolution of the virus, the origins appear to be similar to the SARS virus. SARS started from bats. This is fundamentally a virus that likes bats.
How bad is this going to get?
We will know more in the next month as to how the virus will spread. As the weather gets warmer, it is conceivable that the dynamics of the virus will shift. It won’t completely disappear, but might begin to slow down.
How close are we to a vaccine?
From today, the earliest a vaccine could come to market after passing safety and efficacy trials would be one year. The solution to the containment of this outbreak will not be a vaccine. A vaccine will be important if this goes away and then comes back next season.
Do masks protect against the virus?
A mask is much more appropriate for someone who is infected, and you're trying to prevent them from infecting other people than it is in protecting you against infection.
Most masks that you buy in a drug store have significant leakage that offers little protection. Currently, in the United States, there is no reason to wear a mask.