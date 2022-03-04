The latest philosophy behind living with “things” is that less might mean more, with minimalization a trending catch word for the desire to downsize.
It begs the question: How and why do we choose what remains — particularly when it comes to the collections we’ve carefully curated, from one generation to the next?
Dubuque Museum of Art Executive Director Gary Stoppelman has a theory.
“Is it different from what we were doing before — hanging on to things — or is it part of the same — being thoughtful about the things we hang on to?” he asked, encouraging viewers to ponder. “We keep what we use. We use what we keep. We’re always curating from what holds meaning for us, particularly as collectors.”
It’s at the heart of one of three new exhibitions DuMA will unveil this weekend.
The first, “Art Nouveau Innovation: Danish Porcelain from an American Collector,” is a traveling exhibit from the Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn, Iowa, which boasts the largest collection of curated Danish artwork outside of Denmark.
The DuMA exhibition features 104 porcelain pieces — from dishes and vases to lamps, clocks, letter openers, brooches and hat pins — on loan from the collection of Todd Reiser. They showcase porcelain from Danish manufacturers Royal Copenhagen and Bing & Grondahl from the 1880s through the 1920s.
Founded in 1775, Royal Copenhagen is one the oldest porcelain manufacturers in operation today.
Each piece also is representative of early Art Nouveau.
“Almost every piece offers a surprise, with animals and themes of nature,” said Stacy Peterson, DuMA curator and registrar. “It’s not just your grandma’s china. It was made in a factory. But it was artists making it. Every piece was made to be used. Every piece had a purpose. You surrounded yourself with art.”
The hint toward the natural world and global cultures — seen throughout the design and painted patterns reflecting floral motifs, animal shapes and Japanese prints — was significant during a time that marked a renaissance in the Danish artform, with technical and artistic innovations.
“It was a response to what we were seeing at that time in the industrial revolution,” Peterson said. “There was an interest in capturing nature and also opening up Asian influences that had a strong connection to the natural world through their use of cherry blossoms and other floral or animal elements built into the design or painted on the surface.”
The exhibition, which will continue through Sunday, June 5, marks a first for DuMA.
“In my time here, we’ve never had a collection of Danish porcelain displayed,” Peterson said. “It’s an interesting look at Danish culture and its spread in the Midwest and Iowa.”
In an adjacent gallery, two panels from a 25-foot painting titled, “Tangled Oaks,” by Ellen Wagener, join the museum’s permanent collection and as its largest.
The multi-panel, black-and-white pastel that depicts an upward-facing view of the twisting branches of a Savanna oak tree was acquired through a donation from Don and Shirley Moody in honor of their late son, Kurt Moody.
A Dubuque native and art lover, Kurt was robbed and killed in the parking garage of his Los Angeles apartment complex. He was 30 years old. This year marks the 30th anniversary of his death.
Continuing themes of nature, as well as family and connection, “Tangled Oaks” was first seen at DuMA as part of Wagener’s 2016 solo exhibition, “Ellen Wagener: No Ordinary Moments.” Following that, museum board members approved an agreement to acquire the work through a partial donation by Wagener and partial purchase made possible by the Moodys.
“It’s a beautiful tribute, honoring their son,” Stoppelman said. “It’s also a symbol of the Dubuque Museum of Art’s future. Being 25 feet long, it points toward ways we might be able to expand to accommodate pieces of this size moving forward.”
In the same gallery, “Tangled Oaks” is joined by DuMA’s collection of Edward S. Curtis’ “The North American Indian.
Four additional Curtis paintings that have never been displayed at the museum lead viewers into its final new installment — a solo debut by Dubuque painter Andonia Giannakouros that will be on display through June 12.
“Chronicle: Paintings by Andonia Giannakouros” includes 10 oil-on-panel creations depicting a self-portrait of the artist and colorful images that capture the people close to her.
“They were created during the pandemic and make up a very intentional series,” Peterson said.
Giannakouros contends with her personal and cultural history, as well as her Greek roots in the series.
“Chronicle” — rooted in the Greek word, “chronos,” meaning “time” — is woven throughout each painting, embedded with significant objects that date back thousands of years — apples, pomegranates, snakes — and patterns that have formed Giannakouros’ personal vocabulary, such as the mass-produced oil cloth found in the homes of her relatives in Greece.
Throughout, viewers might make note of the similarities between Giannakouros’ works, the Danish porcelain collection and Wagener’s “Tangled Oaks.” Even Curtis’ depiction of “The Northern American Indian” lends one constant thread connecting each installation to the next, with themes of family heritage, traditional elements and deep roots.
“I think the key idea is connection,” Stoppelman said. “We’re usually planning these exhibitions one to two years ahead of time. It challenges us to find these connections in the work that’s submitted to us and the work we’re considering displaying. But it also challenges the viewer to ask themselves what objects in their own collection connects them to their history.”
The Dubuque Museum of Art is located at 701 Locust St. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for college students and free for those 18 and younger and for veterans, active military and their families. Admission also is free for all on Thursdays.
Visitors are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.
For more information, visit dbqart.org or call 563-557-1851.