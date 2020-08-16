What's it worth on eBay? Spewing over lava lamps

In the last 30 days, my team and I have liquidated the contents of three homes.
In one of those homes, we found a makeshift bar in the basement. Hanging on either side of the shelf holding an array of vintage liquor bottles, I found two sconces.
I turned them on and, after a few minutes to warm the liquid inside the glass, the lava began to flow.
When I entered two keywords for a search in my sales database, “lava” and “sconce,” the results found one of these lamps had sold back in 2019 for $995, and I had a matched pair.
With photos and basic description, I posted these on eBay for a 10-day auction. Interest in these two lights was high, with more than 500 page views, but we had only two active bidders. But as we know, that is all it takes to drive the value.
The final price for this pair of lava lamps was $2,000.