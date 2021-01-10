Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor

4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria

5. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline, Ballantine

6. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking

7. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books

8. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf

9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

10. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco

11. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Knopf

12. A Children's Bible, Lydia Millet, Norton

13. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

14. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing

15. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

5. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books

6. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown

7. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter

8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

9. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown

10. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books

11. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz, Crown

12. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

13. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf

14. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

15. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press

2. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage

3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

5. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel

6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

7. The Queen's Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage

8. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

9. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin, $17, 9780143110439

12. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin

13. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage

14. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor

15. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

3. How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, Jenny Odell, Melville House

4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage

5. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin

6. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S

7. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World

8. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

9. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin

10. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin, $10.95

11. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor

12. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright

13. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press

14. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books

15. Little Weirds, Jenny Slate, Back Bay

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

4. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

6. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine

7. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

8. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor

9. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine

10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

Early & Middle Grade Readers

1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. The Ickabog, J. K. Rowling, Scholastic

3. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

4. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

5. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix

6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

7. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

9. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers

10. The Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

11. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

12. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

15. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

Young Adult

1. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

2. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

4. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

6. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

7. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick

8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

9. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads

10. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books

11. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

12. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

13. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido

14. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press, $19.99, 9781250221681

15. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish, $12.99, 9781250618979