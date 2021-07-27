If your birthday is today: Wasting time on the impossible will not get you where you want to go. Don't let uncertainty hold you back. Stretch your mind, explore what excites you and forge ahead with enthusiasm.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look for alternative learning methods that will keep you sharp, current and better equipped to navigate your way to the top. Change begins within.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Use your imagination and express your intentions, and you'll captivate the minds of like-minded people. Step into a leadership position and set a strategy that will lead to opportunities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Gather information that will help you determine your best professional or financial move. Take the initiative and be a problem solver, and doors will open. Group endeavors will gain recognition.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Spend more time working toward a personal goal. Make an effort to declutter your space. Letting go of the past will set you free and prompt you to start a new chapter in your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let anyone play with your emotions. Question whatever sounds suspicious, and be practical when dealing with others and their ideas.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put more time into staying fit and healthy and building equity and financial stability. The aim is to ease stress, not to ramp it up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stop worrying about what others do and pay attention to what you can do to make your life better. Take responsibility and put your plans in motion. Set high standards and strive to reach your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Turn a negative into a positive. A change someone makes will benefit you if you are quick to react and take advantage of what's available. Create what you want in your mind, then make it happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look for a direct route to avoid confusion. You'll require discipline if you want to avoid backtracking. Reach out to someone in the know, and it will help you eliminate mistakes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty will set in if you let others make decisions for you. If you do things yourself, you'll gain perspective and make connections that will help you advance. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Learn from experience and stay in control. You know what you want better than anyone, so follow through with your plans from beginning to end. Don't forgo an opportunity to please someone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Step up and do things your way. Take control, make a statement and expand your circle of friends. An adjustment to please a friend, relative or loved one will lead to an unexpected opportunity.
