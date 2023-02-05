My family never had been one for traveling.

Growing up in Colorado, my parents’ idea of a vacation was cramming everyone into the family van, driving even deeper into the mountains where we already lived and piling into a tent in some rural, remote location.

Recommended for you

Email Megan at

megan.gloss@thmedia.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.