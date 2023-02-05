My family never had been one for traveling.
Growing up in Colorado, my parents’ idea of a vacation was cramming everyone into the family van, driving even deeper into the mountains where we already lived and piling into a tent in some rural, remote location.
My dad was of the belief that real camping meant “roughing it” — no electricity, no running water and the risk of being devoured by a mountain lion on your way to the pit toilet.
Bathing meant suiting up in swimwear and finding a frigid lake, whereby you’d return to the campsite, and re-apply smelly bug spray and bear repellant.
I tried camping once in my adult life in an attempt to honor my late father. At 2:30 in the morning, I awoke, asking my husband if we could check into a hotel instead.
Sorry, Dad.
When not camping, my family’s other go-to was again cramming everyone into the van and driving from our Idaho Springs mountain town to where the rest of our family resided in Detroit — a nearly 19-hour and 1,300-mile drive.
Looking back, in all my mortgage-paying glory, I realize my parents were simple people raising three children on a meager budget. They did the best they could to give us meaningful and memorable experiences, and to keep us connected to extended family.
Besides, why go far when the Rocky Mountains are your backyard?
That said, the the first time I stepped on an airplane — venturing to Puerto Rico for a college choir trip — the travel bug bit, and it bit hard.
I have since hiked through a rainforest, taken a boat ride upon Loch Ness, enjoyed a front row seat to a ceremonial bell-ringing in a church tower more than 1,000 years old and immersed myself in Italy for a month.
I have the honor of returning to the boot-shaped country in May, when the Telegraph Herald hosts an 11-day excursion to Venice and the Italian Lakes. It’s one of two international trips we’ll host this year, in addition to three domestic trips.
During my previous encounter with Italy, I was a part of an opera immersion program, studying what’s known as “bel canto” technique, meaning “beautiful singing.” It’s a style defined by long and sustained melodic phrasing that infuses a deeper level of emotional interpretation into the music. (For non opera aficionados, it’s likely what you think of when you think of “opera,” minus the Valkyries carrying spears and adorned in horns and breast plates.)
A big focus of my time spent there was cultural immersion. Between voice lessons and staging rehearsals for a full-length production of “Tosca,” as well as a variety of opera scenes, I was in Italian language classes with approximately a dozen other singers selected from across the U.S.
During our days off, we hiked through sunflower and lavender fields. We relaxed in the piazza — a vast, central gathering space found in many Italian cities — watching the locals go about their business. We explored cobblestone streets, peering at buildings that had survived centuries.
I distinctly remember rounding corners and inquiring aloud, “Are you serious?” Every image my eye fell upon looked like a picturesque painting.
We also ate.
Boy, did we eat — pasta, pizza and gelato that can’t be replicated anywhere else in the world, and much of it derived from local agriturismos (farms or ranches) that produced the food, farm to table.
We also sipped some of the finest wine in the world and for only a fraction of what one might pay for such libations on this side of the pond.
But scenery and food aside, the thing that struck me most about Italy was its way of life. Unlike the hustle-and-bustle mentality of the west, the Italians know how to slow down and go with the flow like no other.
In many Italian cities, there is a moment in the middle of the day known as “pausa.” (Think “siesta.”) Put simply, businesses shut down for approximately three hours, providing an opportunity for rest and relaxation — something still somewhat novel, even after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed our American pace a bit.
Italians also are among some of the most passionate, friendly and fun people I have met in my travels. There is an appreciation among them for what they have and a reverence for where history has brought their beautiful country that is rare and wonderful.
There is a reason why Italy is a destination found on the bucket list of so many individuals.
Our trip will begin in Milan, where travelers can take in a walking tour before feasting their gaze upon Leonardo Davinci’s “Last Supper.” We’ll also be visiting Museo Teatrale alla Scala (the La Scala Museum), a tribute to the mecca of Italian opera (otherwise known as Megan’s Mothership).
Following Milan, we’ll enjoy a five-night stay in Como (home of Hollywood hunk George Clooney). We’ll explore the Italian Lakes, a collection of bodies of water located on the southern side of the Alps. And because we’re so close, we’ll also make our way to nearby Switzerland.
The trip will culminate in a three-night stay in one of Europe’s most romantic cities: Venice. Here, travelers will take in the experience of a gondola ride through the Venice Canals and more.
Having led a previous Telegraph Herald trip to Scotland and Northern Ireland in 2018, the bonds you forge from engaging in such opportunities with a group is something unto itself. There are travelers from that first trip with whom I have continued to remain in touch, reminiscing about our shared travel experience.
For anyone who has been looking for an excuse to cross Italy off their list, this opportunity boasts a great one.
You can book your trip or learn more about each of the Telegraph Herald’s upcoming travel experiences by visiting TelegraphHerald.com/trips and clicking on the destination of your choice.
