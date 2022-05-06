If your birthday is today: Trust and believe in yourself and what you have to offer. Look at change as a new adventure and embrace what life offers. Put your energy into what you feel passionate about.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Time spent with a friend, relative or peer will clear up some uncertainty. Physical improvements and a healthy lifestyle will energize you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Focus on accomplishments and follow through with a positive attitude and a workable plan. Take the path that makes sense to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Channel your energy into action. Look for solid investments that will give you financial security. A positive change is heading your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Talk until you come to an agreement that doesn't jeopardize your time, money or reputation. A friendly attitude will give you the edge when faced with difficult situations and people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The suggestions you make and the changes you bring about will have a lasting effect. Do whatever it takes to get ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Control your emotions. Concentrate on long-term. Find purpose in what you do, and it will give you peace of mind and make it easier for you to say no to tempting but deleterious offers.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Network, engage in events and be open to suggestions. The information you pick up will give insight into an investment with potential.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep your financial matters in check. Don't take a risk or share expenses. Take care of your responsibilities. Clear your to-do list.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Use your imagination and share your ideas. Don't take a risk with your health or physical well-being. Protect against injury and illness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Slow down and relax in the confines of your home. Taking time to relax will also encourage. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You know what others expect from you. Put such work behind you without complaint and move on to more enjoyable pastimes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't reveal personal information. Put your energy into improving living arrangements and lowering stress. Use experience and knowledge to overcome pitfalls.