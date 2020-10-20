Events: 16th Annual Festival of Trees; The Masked Carol Singers
Times/dates: Festival of Trees, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 14-Nov. 29; The Masked Carol Singers, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: The cost is free for the Festival of Trees. Donations will be accepted for The Masked Carol Singers.
Tidbits
- The 16th annual Festival of Trees is Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s major fundraiser for the year.
- Patrons are invited to bid on trees and wreaths in a silent auction during the display period.
- Patrons and local businesses are invited to sponsor a tree or wreath by bringing their creation to the center or choosing an already decorated piece.
- Center volunteers will decorate a tree to your specifications. Past tree decoration themes have included Hawkeye, Snoopy, fishing and more.
- Along with wreaths and trees, other handmade holiday decor will be available for purchase.
- The Masked Carol Singers will entertain with holiday tunes. Singers include Megan Gloss and Jake Tebbe, both of Dubuque; Tristan Tolle and Neil Weston, both of Iowa City; Shannon Soenksen and Aaron Soenksen, both of Dewitt, Iowa; John Ehlers, of Preston, Iowa; Tyler Stamp, of Goose Lake, Iowa; Lori Gravel, of Otter Creek, Iowa; and Mandy Diercks, of Kieler, Wis. Accompanying the ensemble on piano will be Terry Dillon, of Platteville, Wis.
Quotable, from Executive Director Richard Hall
- “The Festival of Trees is always our biggest fundraiser every year, but it’s never been more important than this year (due to COVID-19).”
- “Santa Claus will make an appearance at the end of the masked singers concert.”
- “I’m very thankful that we can do this. People have been generous with donations. We’ve been staying open because of the generosity of our patrons.”