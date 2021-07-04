Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
5. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
6. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
10. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria
11. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
12. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Little, Brown and Knopf
13. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
14. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
15. Filthy Animals, Brandon Taylor, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
2. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
3. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
4. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
8. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
9. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
10. Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
11. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
12. On Juneteenth, Annette Gordon-Reed, Liveright
13. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
14. Noise, Daniel Kahneman, et al., Little, Brown Spark
15. Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal, George Packer, FSG
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
11. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
13. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
14. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
4. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
6. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
7. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
8. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
9. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
10. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
12. Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America, Stacey Abrams, Picador
13. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
14. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
15. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
7. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
8. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
10. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
5. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
9. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
10. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Just Pretend, Tori Sharp, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
15. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Blackout, Dhonielle Clayton, et al., Quill Tree Books
7. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
8. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
9. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
12. Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean, Flatiron Books
13. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
Children’s Illustrated
1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
4. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. The Bench, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
9. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
10. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
11. Bodies Are Cool, Tyler Feder, Dial Books
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
13. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
15. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic