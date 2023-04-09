Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
5. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
6. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
7. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls, Scribner
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
9. The White Lady, Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
11. Old Babes in the Wood: Stories, Margaret Atwood, Doubleday
12. Above Ground: Poems, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
13. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
14. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
15. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon, Bloomsbury Publishing
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
2. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
5. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock, Jenny Odell, Random House
10. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols, Crown
11. The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening, Ari Shapiro, HarperOne
12. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
13. Spare, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
14. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
15. Humanly Possible: Seven Hundred Years of Humanist Freethinking, Inquiry, and Hope, Sarah Bakewell, Penguin Press
Trade paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
5. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Penguin
7. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
8. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
9. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
10. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
12. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
13. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
14. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
6. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
7. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland, Fintan O’Toole, Liveright
8. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
11. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
14. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
15. What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma, Stephanie Foo, Ballantine
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
7. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. The Color of Magic, Terry Pratchett, Harper
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
2. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
3. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
4. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
5. Finally Seen, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Bea Wolf, Zach Weinersmith, Boulet (Illus.), First Second
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
10. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
11. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Yearling
12. A First Time for Everything, Dan Santat, First Second
13. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
14. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
15. Freewater, Amina Luqman-Dawson, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
6. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
7. Stars and Smoke, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press
8. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
11. Lore, Alexandra Bracken, Disney Hyperion
12. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
13. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
14. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. Immortality: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Happy Easter, Little Pookie, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
3. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
4. Party Hearty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams Books for Young Readers
5. Happy Easter from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney Hyperion
8. Bluey: Easter, Penguin Young Readers
9. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
10. When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left, Marc Colagiovanni, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Orchard Books
11. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime: An Easter And Springtime Book For Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
14. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Easter Egg Hunt, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
6. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
10. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
