The Archdiocese of Dubuque launched a multifaceted campaign called ArchdioceseOne at Sept. 29 Masses across the diocese.
The campaign’s goal is to unify the local Catholic community and inspire financial support for four key elements: The priest retirement fund, education of seminarians, repair of the buildings on the campus of the Cathedral of St. Raphael and immigration legal services.
Archbishop Michael Jackels talked about the origin and purpose of ArchdioceseOne in a letter sent to people in parishes and in a video posted on the campaign’s official website: archdioceseone.org.
There are three portals that site visitors can click on — Appeal Beneficiaries, Support the Appeal and Share Your Story — to learn more or contribute.
Also on the website is the ArchdioeseOne prayer: “God, come to our assistance; Lord, make haste to help us.”