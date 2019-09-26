Event: Women of the World, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $17-$30 for the general public in advance, $22-$35 the day of the show; $15-$25 for alumni, military and veterans in advance, $20-$30 the day of the show; $10 for children and students in advance, $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: womenoftheworldmusic.com
Tidbits
- Women of the World is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning a cappella ensemble with members who represent Japan, Italy, India and the United States (by way of Haiti).
- The vocalists — Ayumi Ueda, Giorgia Renosto, Annette Philip and Debo Ray — celebrate cultural differences through a varied repertoire of folk and traditional music in more than 30 languages. Percussionist Patrick Simard will accompany the singers.
- Since 2008, Women of the World has toured North America and Asia, having collaborated with renowned musicians including Grammy Award-winning vocalist Bobby McFerrin and African vocal icon Angelique Kidjo.
- The ensemble was the 2017 International Championship of A Capella Open champions and the 2014 National Harmony Sweepstakes champions.
- Women of the World has performed in venues such as Carnegie Hall, Boston Symphony Hall and the Kennedy Center.
- The University of Dubuque Women’s Choir, directed by Kristen Eby will make a guest appearance.