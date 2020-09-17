Dubuque’s Grand Opera House will launch a virtual hub for its digital content produced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as hybrid programming for live and streaming audiences, a competition in which local artists compete to raise money for the nonprofit theater company and a hybrid comedy.
“Grand on Demand” can be viewed at www.thegrand
operahouse.com/god-hub. It will feature “Ghost Stories of the Grand Opera House,” as well as the weekly “Project: Memory Lane.”
Also included will be “135 Live!” a weekly concert series that will take place on Friday nights from the Grand stage, featuring local musicians who will offer 60-90 minute performances for small, socially distanced audiences in the theater and access for streaming audiences online.
Tickets to be in the live audience are $10. To access the streaming concert, register at thegrandoperahouse.com for a free streaming ticket. There is a suggested $10 donation for streaming access.
Schedule
Sept. 18: Mia Ruley.
Sept. 25: TBA.
Oct. 2: Adam & Amber, featuring Adam Beck and Amber Dawn.
Oct. 16: Brion Bowman.
Oct. 23: TBA.
Another offering, “Easel Wars,” showcases a competition between two local artists to raise money for the Grand.
Jon Little and Emily Anderson will create works of art live before a small audience in the theater and a streaming audience online. The paintings will be raffled off at the end of each night.
Little kicked off the event on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Anderson will follow on Wednesday, Sept. 23. A finale with both artists will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The comedy, “Rounding Third,” also will take place Friday-Sunday, Oct. 9-11, for live and streaming audiences. It is the journey of two Little League coaches through a season, from their first meeting to the climactic championship game.
For more information and tickets, visit www.thegrandoperahouse.com.