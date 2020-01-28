Fad diets come and go ... There’ve been ones focused on grapefruit, cigarettes (Lucky Strike’s “Keep a Slender Figure”), and even parasites (banish fat with “sanitized tapeworms in a jar”).

But over time, extreme diets (and, boy, are those extreme) don’t help you maintain a healthy weight or achieve a younger RealAge. That’s why “The Dr. Oz Show” has formulated a research-based, healthy-living plan for the new decade — System 20. It’s not a diet, but it’s designed to help you lose 20 pounds, reduce your risk for heart disease and diabetes by 20% and ease chronic pain. Plus, you’ll make your RealAge at least two years younger!

How? By adopting healthy eating, sleep monitoring, manageable exercise and mental health check-ins. You can get the entire program at www.doctoroz.com. But let’s look at the basic foods to shop for to help you get started.

Food basics: Whenever you’re preparing a meal, make sure it has four elements: protein, beans, greens and flavor — you want to enjoy this! Proteins include tuna, shrimp and salmon; beans range from chickpeas to navy; greens include spinach, Swiss chard and kale. On www.doctoroz.com you’ll find a “System 20 shopping list” and related recipes from Daphne Oz.

Your routine: Eat your first meal at 11 a.m. and stop eating at 7 p.m. You can take a cheat day once a week. Have that snack you really want, as long as it’s within reason. Then, you’ll make this first year of this decade your year to thrive!

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.