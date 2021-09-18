Dear Dave,
Maybe the two of us should start a support group.
We wouldn’t be a party of two for long. Although I’ve never run across a support group for people like us, I suspect we’re part of a sizeable cohort — and it would be healing if we could find each other, talk to each other, share practical tips and remind each other regularly, “We’ve got your back.”
Maybe we could call ourselves the Coda Club.
We’d be baby boomers, mostly. But woe to any robust person who would chirp to us, “Sixty is the new 30.”
Our bodies are feeling the weight of our years, and we’re sick of being shamed for it.
Our joints ache. “Tired” is our default condition.
Some, including me, have been diagnosed with one or more health conditions that are debilitating, although not imminently life-threatening.
Some, like you, are experiencing scary symptoms, but the doctors have yet to name the malady, much less cure it.
Of all the things we’ve lost — such as sharp senses or stamina — the most devastating, by far, is the loss of newness, the sweet, eager anticipation that used to come with each phase of our lives.
If our lives were symphonic compositions, we’d be in or near the final movement — probably an adagio. The coda, the end, would be within earshot.
So how do we live in that reality?
Thanks be to Christ Jesus, who said, “I came that you might have life, and have it abundantly.” (John 10:10)
For a person of Christian faith, life only seems to have a coda. In reality, the symphony doesn’t stop with the fading of the final sforzando.
Eternal life isn’t “pie in in the sky, by and by,” nor is it mere existence. It’s abundant with growth, change, challenge, and endless opportunities to serve and give.
And here’s the kicker, for all prospective members of the Coda Club: Our eternal life has already started. It’s going on right now, amidst our struggles and our afflictions.
That’s why we need to reach out to each other — not just to complain about our aches and pains (although, let’s face it, sometimes we need to do that), but to pray together, reason together and help each other locate the newness of life that’s going on among us right here, right now, in each and every one of us.
I’ll start.
I’m finding tremendous joy in creating and wearing my art. For most of my life, I was a woman who couldn’t draw. Now I have a bin full of paints, brushes of various widths and textures and a wardrobe of works with titles like “Magnificent Desolation,” “Self-Evident Truths” and “Splish Splash.”
In the midst of cancer surgery, daily radiation treatments and a heartbeat that goes in and out of rhythm at random, I am reveling in a divine gift, my new identity as an artist.
So how about you, Dave? In what ways do you experience abundant life here and now?
To discern that, we might have to discuss your challenges, and maybe lament your pain and uncertainty.
But we would also claim Christ’s promise, and look eagerly for its fulfillment: “See, I make all things new.” (Revelation 21:5)