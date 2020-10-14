The Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools will host Dine Out/Take Out for Public Schools on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The event encourages school district families and residents to dine out or take out at participating restaurants in an effort to drive business at local eateries and raise money for school projects and programs not covered by the school district’s annual budget.
The public is encouraged to participate throughout the day by eating out or taking out at partner restaurants or ordering food for delivery. Diners should be sure to tell their servers and cashiers that they are “dining out/taking out” for public schools.
The public also is encouraged to share pictures of themselves at partner restaurants and tagging the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools on social media.
The following participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales:
• A&W, 250 W. First St.
• Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 1395 Associates Drive.
• Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St.
• Dairy Queen, 1260 E. 16th St.
• Falbo Bros. Pizzeria, 3250 Kennedy Circle, No. 3.
• Fat Tuesday’s, 1121 University Ave.
• Fazoli’s, 1210 E. 16th St.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2589 Northwest Arterial.
• Junction 21, 7653 Old Highway Road.
• Knockout Melts, 3412 Pennsylvania Ave.
• Magoo’s Pizza, 1875 University Ave.
• Old Chicago, 3100 Dodge St. (6-9 p.m. only).
• Pita Pit, 2515 Northwest Arterial.
• River Rock Kitchen & Tap, Holiday Inn 450 Main St.
• Subway, 2200 John F. Kennedy Road.
• Subway, 2612 Dodge St.
• Texas Roadhouse, 845 Wacker Drive.
• Town Clock Pizza, Dubuque Hempstead High School parking lot trailer.
For more information, contact Amy Unmacht at 563-588-2700 or amyu@dbqfoundation.org or visit www.dbqfoundation.org/FDPS.