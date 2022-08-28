As our world progressed during the past several years people looked for ways to do things easier, faster and better.
The age of the bigger, better mousetrap was evident in many areas in our lives.
One area was that of the modern-day kitchen. Beginning with the transition to a more urban and less rural culture, the kitchen was home to many a new gadget that promised to make food preparation less of a burden.
The photo at the right shows a GE Handy Ann Mixer by Edison. The unit was manufactured in the early1930s and was more than just a mixer. With multiple accessories, this unit would grate, whip, mix, juice and much more.
The unit came with a heavy-duty power base that all the related attachments connected to.
I am sure many of us can look in our cupboards, pantries and closets and find a kitchen gadget or two that we had to have but now languishes in storage until we decide to part with them at a garage sale.
I have gadgets that I struggle to get out and use on a regular basis.
The Handy Ann Mixer sold for $85.50 on eBay, a better value than one would get at a local garage sale.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.
