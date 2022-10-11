Performed as a radio play, “Baskerville” transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic story, “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” into a murderously funny adventure with Sherlock Holmes and his ever-faithful Dr. Watson on the case.
The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being killed off one by one. To find their killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors of Dartmoor before a family curse dooms the newest Baskerville heir. A dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit stalk the intrepid investigators as they try to crack the case.
With a handful of actors portraying more than three dozen characters in playwright Ken Ludwig’s clever comedic twist of a play, audiences will find that the truth is far from elementary.
Tidbits
Galena Center for the Arts’ production features Stephen Green, Mark Haman, Emily Painter, Mimi Resnick and Mark Sumpter, with Dan Harms at the sound effects table and David Resnick at the piano.
Playwright Ken Ludwig’s Tony Award-winning plays include “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Crazy for You.” He has had six shows on Broadway and his 32 plays and musicals have been performed in more than 30 countries and 20 languages.
Radio plays were the leading form of entertainment in the 1940s. Galena Center for the Arts presents radio plays a few times each year, taking the drama of a radio show to the stage. Actors dress in costume, using their voices and facial expressions to tell the story.
The character of Sherlock Holmes first appeared in “A Study in Scarlet,” in 1887. It was published in “Beeton’s Christmas Annual,” a British magazine.
Arthur Conan Doyle and American actor William Gillette collaborated on the first portrayal of Holmes on stage in 1899 with “Sherlock Holmes,” a four-act play based on “A Scandal in Bohemia,” “The Final Problem” and “A Study in Scarlet.”
