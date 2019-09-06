A mermaid who longs for adventures on dry land, toys that come to life, a shivery tale of enchantment and high-speed vehicular stunts are only a few bits of magic that can be found within the Disney canon.
They’re also stories that Morgan Johnson never tires of telling as a competitive-turned-performance ice skater.
“I started skating when I was 4, so almost 17 years ago,” she said in a phone interview. “I started out in competitions, but my coaches saw potential in me as a performer. So, I auditioned for ‘Disney On Ice.’ This is my second tour with them. We’re one big force and one big family. I love it.”
Johnson, along with a company of approximately 40 skaters, will take to the ice for seven performances of “Disney On Ice presents World of Enchantment,” beginning on Thursday, Sept. 19, and running through Sunday, Sept. 22, at Five Flags Center in Dubuque.
One of several “Disney On Ice” conceptions on the road, “Worlds of Enchantment” features nods to “The Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story,” “Toy Story 3” and “Frozen.”
Johnson — a Jamestown, N.Y., native who is a two-time U.S. figure skating gold medalist in freestyle and a national showcase gold medalist — takes on multiple roles in the production. She can be seen as a green army soldier in “Toy Story” and during “Under the Sea” in “The Little Mermaid.” She also skates with the ensemble of Arendelle in “Frozen.”
The show also is the only one that highlights Disney’s “Cars.”
“Disney has so many traveling shows,” Johnson said. “The great thing with this one is that it gives people an opportunity to enjoy the classics, but it tries to appeal to boys as well. It’s not just Disney princesses. There’s Disney magic everywhere.”
That sense of magic is part of the fun for Johnson.
“It’s different than competing in that you get to take on a character and tell a story,” she said. “Competing is so serious and technical.”
Although studying communications and mathematics through online courses, Johnson hopes to continue her career on the ice for as long as she is able.
“I hope to grow with ‘Disney On Ice’ and skate for as long as I can,” she said. “Living out of a suitcase on the road is quite different, and the challenges on our bodies are great. But that I have been able to make a career of this is crazy. I get to travel and see so many interesting places all over the world. I also get to meet such wonderful people. The smile on the kids’ faces, that’s why I skate.”