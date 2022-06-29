If your birthday is today: Your expectations and energy level are high this year. Having a strategy in place and a goal in mind will be essential if you want to take advantage of opportunities that come your way
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll be prone to overreacting or making assumptions that can get you in trouble. Slow down and live in the moment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Evaluate a sensitive situation, and don't agree to anything that can disrupt your plans. Take relationships seriously and discuss your feelings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be prepared to make a last-minute change if it will help you dissuade someone from getting in your way. Make knowledge your priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Your intelligence and charm will ward off the opposition. You'll figure out how to outmaneuver someone trying to beat you. Put your energy into getting things done.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) An open mind will stimulate your creative imagination. Use your skills to make your life fun. Have a positive outlook.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Joint ventures and shared expenses will leave you in limbo. You are better off fending for yourself. Surround yourself with people who share your dreams.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick close to home and your loved ones. Put your energy where it will contribute to stability and peace of mind. Don't divulge secrets.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't do what you dislike. Make your home your sanctuary, and you'll find peace of mind. Surround yourself with people you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll have great ideas, but they won't be cheap. Make a budget to see what you can afford. Think matters through.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Avoid conflict and focus on what's important to you. A problem with a friend or relative will transpire if you aren't diplomatic.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look for the best way to use your skills. Contact someone you haven't seen in a long time. Being responsible will help build trust.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Allocate your money wisely. Don't spend unnecessarily or let anyone talk you out of your hard-earned cash. Your generous nature will get you in trouble. Self-improvement is featured.
