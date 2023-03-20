The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 59% of U.S. adults carry around “abdominal obesity.” In other words, belly fat — the kind that’s found in the spaces between your organs, such as the stomach, liver and kidneys. Excess belly fat is particularly bad for your health because it is biologically active and secretes hormones and other molecules that impact many organ systems. Studies show that in women, those with the biggest waists have more than double the risk of heart disease compared to women with healthy waist circumferences (less than half your height at the belly button, as you suck in). Belly fat is associated with higher blood pressure, blood sugar levels and triglyceride levels, and lower levels of good HDL cholesterol.

If you’re working to regain a healthy weight — and waist circumference — you know that a plant-based, Mediterranean-style diet, intermittent fasting and at least 300 minutes of exercise weekly are essential. But did you know that these four steps can help banish the bulge, too?

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.