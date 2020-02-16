Allan Ede’s memoir, “Working My Way Through Life,” explores his experiences working and living in Dubuque.
Ede will sign books and greet visitors from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at River Lights Bookstore, 1096 Main St.
With the exception of three years as a teacher in Gilbertsville, Iowa, near Waterloo, Ede, 80, has spent his entire life living in his native Dubuque, where he raised six children and four stepchildren and spent 33 years as an English teacher at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa.
The youngest of six children, Ede began shining shoes at age 4, charging 15 cents. He would hang out at the Happy Hour Lounge (now Oky-Doky) or Three Little Pigs (now Pepper Sprout).
Depending on who was tending bar, Ede said he would often get kicked out of Three Little Pigs because he was a minor.
Ede remembers making $11.75 on V-E Day, May 8, 1945, when he was 6. It was a fortune to the young boy.
“People were so happy that the war had ended, they overpaid me,” Ede said.
Through the years, Ede also worked as a pinsetter at Fischer Bowling Lanes, as a caddy at Dubuque Golf & Country Club and as a marquee boy at the Orpheum Theatre, changing out the letters on the marquee to announce the new films that were playing a few times per week, no matter the weather.
His collection of essays provides a snapshot of a native Dubuquer who worked his way through life with a myriad of experiences and stories to tell.
“I want people to enjoy it,” Ede said. “Each story has its own drama, so to speak. And it is a journey through Dubuque like no other.”
Ede’s other titles include the young adult novel, “Rosalund’s Raiders,” the adventure novel, “Blood Island,” and “Fireflies: A Collection of Short Stories, Poems and Essays.”
“Rosalund’s Raiders” also offers a teacher’s study guide for use in the classroom, and Ede is writing the second book in what will become a series.
Ede’s books will be available for purchase at the book signing.