When Dr. Jeff Moody angrily snapped the keyboard of his computer in half a few years ago while entering patient records, he immediately recognized the irony of what had just happened.
Not only had his keyboard snapped, but he had as well.
The Dubuque native and University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine grad, now a urologist in Colorado Springs, Colo., turned his burnout journey into “The Doctor is Burned Out: A Physician’s Guide to Recovery,” a book he said can be helpful to anyone suffering from the effects of prolonged stress.
“Burnout is very insidious,” Moody said. “You think maybe you’re just having a bad day, and then you stop and realize you’ve had a bad day for the last month, or even the last year. You suddenly realize that’s not just a few bad days. There’s something wrong.”
For Moody, the tipping point was a change made in the medical field from dictated patient notes to standardized electronic medical records.
“For the first 10 years of my practice, I would take a tape recorder, just dictate a note and someone else would type it up,” he said. “It took 30 minutes a day to do all of my patients.”
That 30 minutes became an hour and a half when EMRs became the standard, which meant Moody had to individually type into a computer what he normally dictated. His frustration over what he saw as an unnecessary change in his everyday routine soon turned to anger, and added to his stress.
“There is the stress of being a doctor, which is not zero,” he said. “There was the stress of being a small business owner, because I had my own practice. I had employees, I had HR issues, I had to make sure there was money in the bank. And there were kid things and family things. Just life events.”
The big push to move to EMRs was touted as a necessity to improve patient care, something Moody didn’t believe it did.
“That added to my frustration. It was taking a lot of time, and really maybe for no benefit,” he said. “And I wasn’t sleeping well, I had bad eating habits. It all added up, and then I was on a downward spiral. The electronic records thing was the tipping point, but there was a whole lot of baggage.”
The snapping of that keyboard made Moody take a hard look at his emotional and mental health.
“The psychological definition of burnout is emotional exhaustion, where you’re at a point that you don’t care anymore,” he said. “You feel trapped and powerless to make a change and hopeless. Then comes depersonalization — you don’t care about others. And then comes that lack of personal achievement, where you don’t feel like you’re accomplishing anything.”
While Moody’s book focuses on the medical profession, he said the signs are the same for everyone.
“Some people get angry, some become sad and depressed and some commit suicide,” he said.
It was his uncharacteristic anger, along with two disciplinary notes on his record after a spotless medical career that had Moody seek professional help for his burnout.
Through therapy, and the help and understanding of his wife, Dr. Cheryl Marcus, a dermatologist and children Will, Sarah and Rachel, Moody was able to work through his burnout and learn to love his work, and his life, again.
“There is still such a stigma around mental health,” he said. “Our first instinct is to hide it because we think it will be a detriment to our careers or our relationships. But the only way to make sure that doesn’t happen is to get help, and we often can’t do it alone.”
Moody said while anybody can read this book and get some benefit out of it, he is hoping to write a series of books about burnout focusing on different fields.
“First responders, accountants, lawyers, college professors, mortgage brokers. There are a lot of career fields that are notorious for burnout,” he said. “I’d like to see a whole series that will help them.”
Dr. Moody’s book is available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., or online at www.amazon.com.