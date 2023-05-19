The Tri-State Wind Symphony will kick off its 29th season at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, with a concert at Alliant Energy Amphitheater/Star Brewery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
The concert is the first of a series of six performances by the ensemble, which includes more than 90 members from the tri-state area.
The conductor for this concert will be Glenn Pohland, professor of music at Loras College. He has selected “Colors” as the theme for the concert, which will include Sousa’s “Black Horse Troop,” Leroy Anderson’s “Wearing of the Green” and the ballad, “Blue Moon.”
Recommended for you
The Accordian Divas will open the concert at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can bring lawn chairs. Parking is available on-site.
The concerts to follow will feature local conductors Nolan Houta, director of concert bands and assistant professor of music at University of Dubuque; Rodney Matthews, U.S. Navy band veteran and Iowa public schools music educator; and David Resnick, who served as director of instrumental music at Clarke University.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and will be performed at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater. Concerts are free. Goodwill donations are accepted. In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Drive.
Thursday, June 15, Hauta conducting.
Thursday, June 29, “A Star-Spangled Spectacular,” with Rodney Matthews conducting.
Thursday, July 13, with Resnick conducting.
Thursday, July 27, “Players Favorites,” featuring all four conductors.
Friday, Aug. 4, “Players Favorites,” featuring all four conductors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.