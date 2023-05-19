The Tri-State Wind Symphony will kick off its 29th season at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, with a concert at Alliant Energy Amphitheater/Star Brewery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.

The concert is the first of a series of six performances by the ensemble, which includes more than 90 members from the tri-state area.

Recommended for you

Telegraph Herald

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.