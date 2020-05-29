Director Michael Showalter reunites with “The Big Sick” star Kumail Nanjiani in Netflix’s “The Lovebirds.”
Jibran and Leilani are a couple struggling with their romantic relationship. Their plight worsens when they get tied up in a murder mystery and must clear their names.
The film also stars Issa Rae, Paul Sparks and Anna Camp.
“The Big Sick” showcased Nanjiani and Showalter as comedic and filmmaking talents to be reckoned with. The film’s bite mixed with heartfelt emotion proved to be a winning combo. “The Lovebirds” falls flat on both.
By far the best element is the chemistry between Nanjiani and Rae. I loved this unlikely pairing and Nanjiani is one of the funniest names in comedy now. They’re both committed to the roles and are entertaining to watch.
Unfortunately, despite their chemistry, the script lets them down at nearly every turn. While there are a couple of decently funny scenes, with the talent assembled there should have been more of a comedic punch.
This film lacks the potent emotional impact of “The Big Sick.” Perhaps this is due to that film being based on a real-life story in Nanjiani’s life.
With a proper script that doesn’t focus on boring clichés and unfunny banter, this could have been a very solid comedy.
The attempts at injecting action in the formula are woefully weak. The action angle feel very uninspired. Perhaps Showalter doesn’t have the experience as a director to make it convincing.
For a film that was set for a theatrical release from Paramount before COVID-19, the shooting style seems like it was originally meant for Netflix. The movie feels uninspired despite the talent at almost every turn. It’s incredibly disappointing.
Showalter’s follow up to “The Big Sick” feels uninspired and lazy. The script wastes the fantastic leads and barely produces any laughs. The action-based element story doesn’t come close to compensating for this issue.
While Nanjiani and Rae are undeniably entertaining together, thanks to their chemistry, the script underplays their talents. Here’s hoping that Showalter can strike gold again in the future.
I give “The Lovebirds” 2 stars out of 5. “The Lovebirds” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 27 minutes. It’s streaming on Netflix.