Take pride in what you do and say, and reach out to those who can help strengthen your chance to achieve your goals this year. A change at home geared toward activities that contribute to a healthy lifestyle will motivate you and inspire others. Striving for perfection and a leadership position will enhance your reputation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speak up, share your ideas and put together a schedule that will ensure you finish what you start. Pay attention to your health and well-being, and be disciplined in all that you do.

