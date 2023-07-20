Today is Thursday, July 20, the 201st day of 2023. There are 164 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1917, America’s World War I draft lottery began as Secretary of War Newton Baker, wearing a blindfold, reached into a glass bowl and pulled out a capsule containing the number 258 during a ceremony inside the Senate office building.
• In 1944, an attempt by a group of German officials to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a bomb failed as the explosion only wounded the Nazi leader.
• In 1951, Jordan’s King Abdullah I was assassinated in Jerusalem by a Palestinian gunman who was shot dead on the spot by security.
• In 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
• In 1976, America’s Viking 1 robot spacecraft made a successful, first-ever landing on Mars.
• In 1977, a flash flood hit Johnstown, Pa., killing more than 80 people and causing $350 million worth of damage.
• In 1990, Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan, one of the court’s most liberal voices, announced he was stepping down.
• In 1993, White House deputy counsel Vincent Foster Jr., 48, was found shot to death in a park near Washington, D.C.; it was ruled a suicide.
• In 2006, the Senate voted, 98-0, to renew the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act for another quarter-century.
• In 2007, President George W. Bush signed an executive order prohibiting cruel and inhuman treatment, including humiliation or denigration of religious beliefs, in the detention and interrogation of terrorism suspects.
• In 2010, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted almost totally along party lines, 13-6, to approve Elena Kagan to be the Supreme Court’s fourth female justice.
• In 2015, the United States and Cuba restored full diplomatic relations after more than five decades of frosty relations rooted in the Cold War.
Today’s Birthdays: Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 87. Artist Judy Chicago is 84. Rock musician John Lodge (The Moody Blues) is 80. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 79. Singer Kim Carnes is 78. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 76. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 71. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 67. Actor Donna Dixon is 66. Rock musician Mick MacNeil (Simple Minds) is 65. Country singer Radney Foster is 64. Actor Frank Whaley is 60. Actor Dean Winters is 59. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 57. Actor Reed Diamond is 56. Actor Josh Holloway is 54. Singer Vitamin C is 54. Actor Sandra Oh is 52. Actor Omar Epps is 50. Actor Simon Rex is 49. Actor Judy Greer is 48. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 45. Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 45. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 43. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 43. Actor Percy Daggs III is 41. Actor John Francis Daley is 38. Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough is 35. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 35.