Event: Colt Ford
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $25, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Online: coltford.com
Tidbits
- Colt Ford is known for his hybrid of country, blues, rock and rap rhythms.
- With his sixth studio album, “Love Hope Faith,” Ford has continued to build a following that started with mud trucker events and graduated to arena status. He also has shared the stage with the likes of Toby Keith, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and Brantley Gilbert.
- In 2012, Ford co-wrote two No. 1 hits — Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s “Country Must Be Country Wide.”
- His album, “Declaration of Independence,” topped the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart at No. 1, followed by “Thanks For Listening,” in July 2014. The latter charted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums, No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart, No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Three of his other albums also have hit the Top 10 on the Country Albums list.
- To date, Ford has sold more than two million albums and amassed more than one billion streams, along with song downloads numbering in the millions, 1.6 million Facebook “likes” and more than 100 million YouTube views.
- Ford has performed multiple times in Dubuque, most recently in June 2018 at
- Q Casino & Hotel.